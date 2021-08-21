Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Sold by Gables Capital Management Inc.

Gables Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 39.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,760 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 25,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 167,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STWD. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starwood Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $1,014,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 929,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,803,444.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:STWD traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.34. 1,142,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998,209. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.67%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

