State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 16,100 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 207,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 33,655 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 124,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $14.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $20.70.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 0.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.87) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

