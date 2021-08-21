State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 19,500 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DEI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 27,327 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 34,975 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,428,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,039,000 after purchasing an additional 190,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $31.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $36.95.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 1.23%. On average, research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

