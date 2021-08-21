State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 3,200 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Medpace by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,870,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,899,000 after purchasing an additional 78,980 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Medpace by 6.6% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 543,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,099,000 after purchasing an additional 33,488 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,444,000 after acquiring an additional 37,040 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 445,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,082,000 after acquiring an additional 17,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 380,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,402,000 after acquiring an additional 188,906 shares during the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 target price on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist upped their price target on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $178.36 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $105.48 and a one year high of $196.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.00. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44 and a beta of 1.34.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $278.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $178,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $100,102.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,581 shares of company stock valued at $46,791,550 in the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

