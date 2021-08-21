Steem Dollars Price Down 4.8% Over Last Week (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be bought for $7.92 or 0.00016047 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. Steem Dollars has a market cap of $67.86 million and approximately $21.54 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001986 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007396 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Dollars (USDX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000432 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002057 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

SBD is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 8,566,277 coins. The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform. “

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

