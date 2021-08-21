Step Finance 1-Day Volume Hits $5.47 Million (STEP)

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 21st. Step Finance has a market cap of $2.29 million and $5.47 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Step Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Step Finance has traded up 52.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Step Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00057667 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.47 or 0.00133626 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.90 or 0.00161055 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,031.70 or 1.00079593 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $451.31 or 0.00921182 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,203.15 or 0.06538007 BTC.

About Step Finance

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Step Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Step Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Step Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.