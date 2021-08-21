Steven W. Berglund Sells 60,000 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stock

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Director Steven W. Berglund sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $5,304,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 138,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,260,638. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Trimble stock opened at $90.59 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $46.78 and a one year high of $90.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.52.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Trimble by 29.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 158,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,298,000 after buying an additional 35,587 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Trimble by 27.2% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 187,864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,614,000 after buying an additional 40,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Trimble by 59.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 70,727 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after buying an additional 26,294 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Trimble by 13.5% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 70,781 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Trimble by 555.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 26,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

