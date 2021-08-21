Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares Call Options (NYSEARCA:CWEB)

Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CWEB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 6,190 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,288% compared to the average daily volume of 446 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares in the first quarter worth $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares in the second quarter worth $443,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares by 10.8% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 25,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CWEB stock opened at $17.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.68. Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $110.93.

