Strike (STRK) Price Up 12.5% This Week

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 21st. One Strike coin can now be bought for $61.15 or 0.00124630 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Strike has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. Strike has a total market cap of $181.05 million and approximately $95.21 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00057742 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.12 or 0.00132713 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.32 or 0.00149426 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003818 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,068.16 or 1.00007097 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.22 or 0.00925748 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,259.81 or 0.06643899 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,960,830 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Buying and Selling Strike

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

