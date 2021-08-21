Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €99.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SAX. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays set a €73.50 ($86.47) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €81.27 ($95.61).

Get Ströer SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €67.10 ($78.94) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.85, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion and a PE ratio of 107.42. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €59.60 ($70.12) and a 1-year high of €82.50 ($97.06). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €67.83.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.