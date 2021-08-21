Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Short Interest Down 15.7% in July

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the July 15th total of 3,370,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYK. Raymond James lifted their price target on Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.70.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $265.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,148,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,374. Stryker has a twelve month low of $186.82 and a twelve month high of $275.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $261.99. The stock has a market cap of $100.04 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,667 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $165,067,000 after purchasing an additional 22,971 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. 69.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

