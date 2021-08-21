Stryve Foods (SNAX) vs. Its Rivals Critical Comparison

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ: SNAX) is one of 28 public companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Stryve Foods to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.3% of Stryve Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 50.4% of Stryve Foods shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Stryve Foods has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stryve Foods’ rivals have a beta of 0.89, meaning that their average share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Stryve Foods and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stryve Foods N/A -71.92% -4.51% Stryve Foods Competitors -1.01% 6.93% 2.14%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Stryve Foods and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stryve Foods 0 0 1 0 3.00 Stryve Foods Competitors 353 1220 1248 33 2.34

Stryve Foods currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 152.10%. As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 16.11%. Given Stryve Foods’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Stryve Foods is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stryve Foods and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Stryve Foods N/A -$580,000.00 -42.50 Stryve Foods Competitors $9.08 billion $1.11 billion 4.64

Stryve Foods’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Stryve Foods. Stryve Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Stryve Foods rivals beat Stryve Foods on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Stryve Foods Company Profile

Andina Acquisition Corp. III entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with Stryve Foods LLC.

