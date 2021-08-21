Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 40,435 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,004,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,435 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Sempra Energy worth $133,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SRE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Sempra Energy by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,438,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,505,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,628 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sempra Energy by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,416,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,237,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040,484 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Sempra Energy by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,172,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,674,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,862 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Sempra Energy by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,202,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $689,741,000 after purchasing an additional 499,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,449,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $588,087,000 after acquiring an additional 275,319 shares during the last quarter. 75.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $133.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.82. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $112.33 and a 12 month high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

SRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.57.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

