Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,289,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 660,153 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 5.77% of Seres Therapeutics worth $126,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,509,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 909,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,719,000 after purchasing an additional 164,505 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 95,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $481,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

Shares of MCRB opened at $6.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $557.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 4.02. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.92 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.12% and a negative net margin of 441.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

