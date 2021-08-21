Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 780,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 54,521 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $160,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Ecolab by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total transaction of $4,470,951.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,184,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,924 shares of company stock worth $7,265,028. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $222.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.53 billion, a PE ratio of 61.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.25 and a 1-year high of $230.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

A number of research firms have commented on ECL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.56.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

