Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $145.90 Million Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,099,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 66,319 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $145,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 647.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPT opened at $146.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $85.74 and a 12-month high of $152.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.36, a PEG ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.68.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

In related news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 21,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total value of $3,175,987.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 258,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,401,262.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $2,141,465.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,143 shares of company stock valued at $19,165,726 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CPT shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.64.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

