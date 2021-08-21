Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,757,685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,193 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.35% of Baxter International worth $141,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAX. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Baxter International by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,750,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $232,001,000 after purchasing an additional 245,223 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Baxter International by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,616,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $136,313,000 after purchasing an additional 186,142 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Baxter International by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 267,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,525,000 after purchasing an additional 154,157 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Baxter International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,226,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $272,085,000 after purchasing an additional 97,826 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Baxter International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,277,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $611,791,000 after purchasing an additional 74,367 shares during the period. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baxter International alerts:

NYSE BAX opened at $75.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Baxter International Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.54 and a twelve month high of $88.32. The company has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.25.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 9.18%. On average, research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.25%.

BAX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays began coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, boosted their target price on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.82.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.