SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the July 15th total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 740,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other SunOpta news, insider Barend Reijn sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,489 shares in the company, valued at $857,905.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $94,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,184.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,532 shares of company stock worth $523,018 over the last three months. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKL. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of SunOpta by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 20,726,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,125,000 after acquiring an additional 12,633,427 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SunOpta by 676.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,383 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in SunOpta by 204.2% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,278,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,650,000 after purchasing an additional 858,279 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in SunOpta by 377.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 939,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,876,000 after purchasing an additional 742,575 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in SunOpta by 162.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 868,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,635,000 after purchasing an additional 537,452 shares during the period. 62.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ STKL opened at $9.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.24. SunOpta has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $17.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.96.

STKL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on SunOpta in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

