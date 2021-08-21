SuperRare (RARE) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $9.90 Million

SuperRare (CURRENCY:RARE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 21st. SuperRare has a market capitalization of $117.09 million and approximately $9.90 million worth of SuperRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SuperRare has traded flat against the dollar. One SuperRare coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.15 or 0.00002325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00056959 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00014959 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $404.13 or 0.00816746 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00047946 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002047 BTC.

SuperRare Profile

SuperRare (CRYPTO:RARE) is a coin. Its launch date was December 9th, 2020. SuperRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,756,228 coins. SuperRare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SuperRare is https://reddit.com/r/SuperRare

According to CryptoCompare, “Unique One is a decentralised non-profit platform owned and managed by the Digital Arts community, bringing together Artists, Creators and Collectors as One. $RARE token represents being part of the Unique family, giving HODL-ers special privileges. “

SuperRare Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperRare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

