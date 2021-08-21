Susquehanna Bancshares Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $220.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 5.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $231.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $187.50 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.36.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $208.16 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $208.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $195.70. The company has a market capitalization of $518.73 billion, a PE ratio of 98.54, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.35.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 37.98%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.47, for a total transaction of $573,176.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,088 shares in the company, valued at $11,526,569.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.60, for a total value of $25,044.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,083.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 476,750 shares of company stock worth $129,553,225. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. United Bank lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 932 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 24.0% in the first quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 645 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 22.7% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 649 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 242.9% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

