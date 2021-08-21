Swerve Price Hits $0.91 on Major Exchanges (SWRV)

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One Swerve coin can now be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00001843 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Swerve has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. Swerve has a market cap of $13.22 million and approximately $4.38 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00057285 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00014938 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $405.17 or 0.00816652 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00048083 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Swerve Coin Profile

Swerve (SWRV) is a coin. It was first traded on September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 16,612,204 coins and its circulating supply is 14,456,608 coins. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Buying and Selling Swerve

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swerve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swerve using one of the exchanges listed above.

