Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on the stock from $313.00 to $314.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Synopsys traded as high as $310.66 and last traded at $306.71, with a volume of 15637 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $290.63.

SNPS has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Westpark Capital started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.83.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total value of $1,114,924.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at $5,266,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total value of $4,871,250.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,380,299.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,068 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,225 over the last 90 days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 326.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter valued at $43,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $48.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

