Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) PT Raised to $340.00

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $325.00 to $340.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price target for the company. Westpark Capital began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.83.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $316.88 on Thursday. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $193.55 and a 1 year high of $317.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.35 billion, a PE ratio of 61.53, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $281.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $250,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,809,161.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total value of $4,871,250.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,380,299.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,068 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,225 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.8% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 5,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.4% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

