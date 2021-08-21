Synthetix (SNX) Price Up 7% This Week

Synthetix (CURRENCY:SNX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Synthetix coin can currently be bought for $13.79 or 0.00027826 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Synthetix has traded up 7% against the dollar. Synthetix has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and approximately $274.30 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00057079 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003271 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00014947 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $404.11 or 0.00815559 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00047982 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Synthetix Profile

Synthetix (SNX) is a coin. It launched on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 215,258,834 coins and its circulating supply is 114,841,533 coins. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io . The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io . Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a rebranding of Havven.io (HAV). Synthetix is a decentralised synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. These synthetic assets are collateralized by the Synthetix Network Token (SNX) which when locked in the contract enables the issuance of synthetic assets (Synths). This pooled collateral model enables users to perform conversions between Synths directly with the smart contract, avoiding the need for counterparties. This mechanism is designed to solve the liquidity and slippage issues experienced by DEX’s. Synthetix currently supports synthetic fiat currencies, cryptocurrencies (long and short) and commodities. SNX holders are incentivised to stake their tokens as they are paid a pro-rata portion of the fees generated through activity on Synthetix.Exchange, based on their contribution to the network. It is the right to participate in the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, from which the value of the SNX token is derived. Trading on Synthetix.Exchange does not require the trader to hold SNX. “

Buying and Selling Synthetix

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synthetix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synthetix using one of the exchanges listed above.

