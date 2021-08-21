Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Poplar Forest Capital LLC

Poplar Forest Capital LLC lowered its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 52.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 183,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,482 shares during the quarter. Sysco accounts for 1.4% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $14,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Sysco in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 49.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 68.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.79. 1,935,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,331,523. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $53.85 and a 52-week high of $86.73. The company has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a PE ratio of 76.03, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.41.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $385,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $13,076,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035. 5.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.78.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

