Tabcorp (OTC:TABCF) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Shares of Tabcorp Holdings Ltd. (OTC:TABCF) traded down 6.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.30. 17,250 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 749% from the average session volume of 2,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tabcorp in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.54 price objective for the company.

About Tabcorp (OTC:TABCF)

Tabcorp Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment services. It operates through the following segments: Wagering and Media, Lotteries and Keno, Gaming Services, and Sun Bets. The Wagering and Media segment comprises of totalisator and fixed odds betting and retail wagering networks, and global racing media business.

