Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price objective reduced by Benchmark from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $212.64.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $160.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.55. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $151.00 and a 1-year high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $784.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.58 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

