Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,304 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Target were worth $33,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 166.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Target by 7,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

TGT stock traded up $7.99 on Friday, reaching $253.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,146,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,503,301. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $250.37. The company has a market capitalization of $125.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $143.38 and a 1 year high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Target declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus upped their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.80.

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 113,694 shares of company stock valued at $28,400,426. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.