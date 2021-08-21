TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $34,000 Investment in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 270.9% during the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 55,783 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 46,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 18,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 401,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,201,000 after purchasing an additional 17,953 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $585,000.

DFAI stock opened at $29.31 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $30.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.48.

