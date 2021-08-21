TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.86.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 27.5% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,610,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,726,000 after acquiring an additional 777,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 17.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,066,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,711,000 after acquiring an additional 463,097 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,231,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,614,000 after acquiring an additional 42,870 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,389,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,800,000 after acquiring an additional 17,857 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 489.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,231,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,384 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TCRR stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.26. 298,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,167. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.02. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $35.86. The stock has a market cap of $582.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 2.05.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). Equities analysts predict that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

