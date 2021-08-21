TD Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.0% of TD Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $241.05. The company had a trading volume of 396,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,654. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.17 and a 1 year high of $244.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

