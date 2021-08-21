TD Capital Management LLC Purchases 25,035 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,035 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF accounts for 1.0% of TD Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $8,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JMST. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JMST remained flat at $$51.08 on Friday. 320,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,434. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.07. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $50.94 and a one year high of $51.15.

