TD Capital Management LLC Sells 3,957 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

TD Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 22.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,957 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 226.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 46,379 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 82,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,783 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 329,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,768,000 after acquiring an additional 12,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 429,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,776,000 after acquiring an additional 10,527 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock remained flat at $$59.94 on Friday. 246,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,605. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.95. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.92 and a 1-year high of $60.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th.

