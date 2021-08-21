TD Capital Management LLC Sells 7,675 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

TD Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,675 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.6% of TD Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $127,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,961,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,501,000 after acquiring an additional 110,319 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 32,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the second quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 24,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,277,000.

VXUS stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.03. 2,229,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,116,668. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.46. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.69 and a 1-year high of $67.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

