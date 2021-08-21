Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Stock Position Lowered by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lessened its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) by 48.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,226 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 300.6% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. 19.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tekla Healthcare Investors alerts:

Shares of NYSE HQH opened at $26.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.93. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $19.43 and a 52-week high of $27.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. This is a boost from Tekla Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th.

About Tekla Healthcare Investors

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH).

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.