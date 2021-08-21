Telos Hits Market Cap of $54.42 Million (TLOS)

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 21st. Telos has a total market cap of $54.42 million and $768,838.00 worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Telos coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000409 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Telos has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001261 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001177 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Telos Profile

Telos (CRYPTO:TLOS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telos’ official website is telosfoundation.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Buying and Selling Telos

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Telos using one of the exchanges listed above.

