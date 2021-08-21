Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.82.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Telstra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group lowered Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, New Street Research lowered Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.82 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

TLSYY opened at $14.45 on Friday. Telstra has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.8813 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Telstra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.76%.

Telstra Company Profile

Telstra Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services for domestic and international customers. It operates through the following segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, Telstra InfraCo, and All Others. The Telstra Consumer and Small Business segment comprises of telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and play TV/IPTV, and digital content to consumer and small business customers in Australia.

