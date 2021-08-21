Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $19.63

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.63 and last traded at $19.63, with a volume of 1327 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.06.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.15.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Templeton Dragon Fund by 32.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

