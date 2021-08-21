Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Downgraded to Underperform at Macquarie

Macquarie lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $5.10 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $11.30.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. dropped their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.65.

NYSE TME opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.41.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,032,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,167 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 148.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,504,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,136,000 after acquiring an additional 20,618,402 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 18.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,274,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473,850 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 20.8% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 22,498,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 18.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,725,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.61% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

