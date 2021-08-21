Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Receives $63.93 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.93.

THC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.84 price objective for the company.

THC opened at $72.63 on Wednesday. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $74.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.98.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 11,326 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $804,712.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 1,898 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $136,542.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,167 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,802. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

