Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Receives $63.93 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.93.
THC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.84 price objective for the company.
THC opened at $72.63 on Wednesday. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $74.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.98.
In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 11,326 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $804,712.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 1,898 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $136,542.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,167 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,802. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
