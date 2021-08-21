Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.920-$1.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.300-$0.340 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TDC traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.41. The company had a trading volume of 957,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.22. Teradata has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $59.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Summit Insights reissued a buy rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradata has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.13.

In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $2,228,472.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 309,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,251,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark Culhane sold 3,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $191,597.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,078,580.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

