Terra Virtua Kolect Price Tops $0.30 on Major Exchanges (TVK)

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. During the last seven days, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. Terra Virtua Kolect has a market cap of $162.20 million and approximately $35.85 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000613 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Terra Virtua Kolect alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00058649 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003364 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00015229 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.77 or 0.00831645 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00048659 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Profile

TVK is a coin. It launched on December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 537,071,992 coins. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official website is terravirtua.io . The official message board for Terra Virtua Kolect is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7 . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Buying and Selling Terra Virtua Kolect

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Virtua Kolect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Virtua Kolect should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Virtua Kolect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Virtua Kolect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra Virtua Kolect and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.