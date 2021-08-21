TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Releases Earnings Results

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

TRSSF opened at $7.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.49. TerrAscend has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25.

Get TerrAscend alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on TRSSF. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on TerrAscend from $21.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of TerrAscend from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of TerrAscend from $17.75 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TerrAscend in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for TerrAscend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerrAscend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.