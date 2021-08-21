Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 215,142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 1.2% of Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Tesla were worth $146,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,376,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 234,053 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $159,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,944 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in Tesla by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Tesla in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $657.62 price objective (down previously from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $585.89.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $6.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $680.26. The company had a trading volume of 14,841,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,457,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $667.88. The firm has a market cap of $673.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 354.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $329.88 and a 12-month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total transaction of $1,065,753.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,211 shares in the company, valued at $10,705,154.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total value of $751,937.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at $34,142,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,675 shares of company stock valued at $39,082,117 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

