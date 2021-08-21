Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Plexus worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 122.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Plexus by 439.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J Joel Quadracci bought 2,840 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.02 per share, with a total value of $249,976.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,719.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PLXS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sidoti raised shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James set a $85.73 target price on shares of Plexus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

Shares of PLXS stock opened at $87.78 on Friday. Plexus Corp. has a 52-week low of $64.35 and a 52-week high of $101.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.51. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Plexus had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $814.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

