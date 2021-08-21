Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Loews were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 10.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,393,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,045,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,620 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Loews by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,052,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,402,000 after acquiring an additional 34,606 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Loews by 12.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,266,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,207,000 after acquiring an additional 256,617 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Loews by 6.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,994,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,311,000 after acquiring an additional 117,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Loews by 2.9% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,311,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,269,000 after acquiring an additional 36,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on L. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of L stock opened at $55.02 on Friday. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $32.75 and a 52-week high of $59.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.49. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th.

In other news, CFO David B. Edelson sold 12,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $719,298.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,242.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $509,262.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Loews

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.