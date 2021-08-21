Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.11 Million Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUS. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,068,000 after purchasing an additional 317,092 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 835,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,170,000 after purchasing an additional 260,877 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 708,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,449,000 after purchasing an additional 155,533 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 693,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,667,000 after purchasing an additional 64,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,044,000 after purchasing an additional 12,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CEO Ritch N. Wood sold 18,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,074,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,565,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $352,656.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,505 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUS opened at $51.63 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.23 and a 52 week high of $63.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $704.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.38 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 26.95%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NUS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

