Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,056 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.06% of Trinity Industries worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 86.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 281,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,026,000 after buying an additional 130,242 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Trinity Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Trinity Industries by 4.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 396,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,299,000 after acquiring an additional 18,554 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 12.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 276,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,884,000 after purchasing an additional 31,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,115,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,729,000 after purchasing an additional 226,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

NYSE:TRN opened at $28.05 on Friday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $18.29 and a one year high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.43 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.24.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $371.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.29 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.66.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.