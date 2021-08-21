Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DaVita by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,989,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,537,000 after acquiring an additional 50,321 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DaVita by 10,677.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,584,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,519 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in DaVita by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,402,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,184,000 after buying an additional 292,443 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of DaVita by 17.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 660,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,630,000 after buying an additional 98,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 36.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,186,000 after buying an additional 170,014 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $132.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.29. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.85 and a 12 month high of $136.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.06.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 7.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. DaVita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.60.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 379 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $46,662.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,705.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 5,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total transaction of $627,617.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,161.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,977 shares of company stock worth $5,739,235 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

