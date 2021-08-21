Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,806,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $308,124,000 after buying an additional 42,366 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 5.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 999,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,753,000 after buying an additional 49,072 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 177.4% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 597,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,648,000 after buying an additional 382,408 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at about $60,379,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 432,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,490,000 after buying an additional 9,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.22.

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total value of $63,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $103.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.80. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.69 and a 52-week high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.89 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.52%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.85%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

